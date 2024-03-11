Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,304,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 375,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.