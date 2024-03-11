Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.80. 85,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,526. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

