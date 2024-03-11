Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.34. 180,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,348. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

