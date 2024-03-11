Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,488. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

