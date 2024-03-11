Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 141.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VB traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.24. 154,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

