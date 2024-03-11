Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

Broadcom stock traded down $26.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,282.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $594.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,026.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

