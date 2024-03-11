Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 567,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

