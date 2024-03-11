Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,702 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

