Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,174,066. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

