Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,242 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Shell comprises approximately 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 720,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,803. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

