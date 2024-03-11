Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 894,022 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

