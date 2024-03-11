Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.89.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.05 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Hologic by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

