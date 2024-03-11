Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 294,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after buying an additional 178,693 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,209. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

