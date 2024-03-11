Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $197.50 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00018400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $197.50 million and $19.32 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00074750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,761,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

