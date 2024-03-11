Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Purchases $42,960.50 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of HRZN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 500,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,576. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $400.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRZN

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.