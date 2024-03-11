H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

