Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 72.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Greenland. The company holds 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project and a 31.1% interest in the White Mountain anorthosite mine. It also produces anorthosite mineral for various markets, such as e-glass fiberglass; white CO2 free cement; paints, coatings, and polymers; and alumina source.

