Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HUM traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.21. 630,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $453.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

