Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO C. Mark Hussey Sells 2,034 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $203,461.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,990.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80.

On Monday, February 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 116,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

