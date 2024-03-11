IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 2.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:IEX traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.33. 8,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEX
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- What is a Dividend King?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.