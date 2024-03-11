IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 77,390 shares.The stock last traded at $110.31 and had previously closed at $113.55.

IES Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,556,157.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,538 shares of company stock worth $16,606,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

