IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 29,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 291,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.30.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,461.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,260,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 202,719 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

