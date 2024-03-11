Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

ITW traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.90. The company had a trading volume of 623,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,972. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $245.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

