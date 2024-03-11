Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Immersion Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25.
Immersion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
