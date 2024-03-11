Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immersion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

