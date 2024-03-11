Immutable X Price Hits $3.59 on Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $128.34 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $3.59 or 0.00004970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
