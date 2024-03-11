Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.80

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$87.80 and last traded at C$87.31, with a volume of 470950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.46.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.79.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

