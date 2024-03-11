Informa’s (INF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 922 ($11.70) target price on the stock.

INF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.79) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.72).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 810.37 ($10.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 785.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.07. The company has a market cap of £11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,232.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 652.40 ($8.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 829.20 ($10.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,200.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.43), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($441,848.78). 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

