Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.36

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $117.88, with a volume of 14206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.