Insider Buying: Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Purchases £45,000 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($57,113.85).

Checkit Stock Up 5.4 %

CKT stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Monday. Checkit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.42). The company has a market capitalization of £21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

