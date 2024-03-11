Insider Buying: Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Insider Purchases £45,000 in Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($57,113.85).
Checkit Stock Up 5.4 %
CKT stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Monday. Checkit plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.42). The company has a market capitalization of £21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
About Checkit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Checkit
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.