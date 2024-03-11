Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Acquires 47,502 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 47,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,390.65 ($9,993.93).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

