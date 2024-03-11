Insider Buying: Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Purchases 3,531 Shares of Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza bought 3,531 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,477.10.

Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza acquired 16,965 shares of Dynacor Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

TSE DNG opened at C$4.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.62. Dynacor Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

