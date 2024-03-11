Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £498.15 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 123 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £498.15 ($632.25).

FDM Group Trading Down 1.0 %

FDM stock opened at GBX 403.50 ($5.12) on Monday. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 871 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £442.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.39.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.