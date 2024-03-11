Insider Buying: James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Buys 2,437 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £7,432.85 ($9,433.75).

James Cropper Stock Up 4.9 %

LON:CRPR opened at GBX 320 ($4.06) on Monday. James Cropper PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 271.50 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.56 million, a PE ratio of 941.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 459.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 630.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Monday, November 27th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

