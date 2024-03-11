Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,761 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $274,847.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,720,070 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.17. 20,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,867. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

