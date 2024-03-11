Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,886. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

