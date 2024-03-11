Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
VET stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,886. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.