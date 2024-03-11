Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $62,050.56 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87.

ALRM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

