Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells 26,164 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALIT. UBS Group increased their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.