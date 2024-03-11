Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,654,215.93 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,813,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.
- On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.45, for a total transaction of $1,726,077.45.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $1,806,756.84.
- On Friday, January 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $208.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.16. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
