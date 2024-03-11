Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $2,590,152.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $2,511,694.40.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,644.80.

On Thursday, February 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92.

On Friday, January 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,008,677.60.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $976,243.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

