Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $74,809,110.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

