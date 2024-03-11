Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Sells $77,604.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $54,700,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

