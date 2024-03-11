Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $575,700.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IES by 1,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

