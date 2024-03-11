Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $575,700.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IES Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of IESC stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of IES
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.