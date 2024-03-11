Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 683 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,789.65.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48.

Kinaxis Price Performance

TSE KXS traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$147.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.73, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

