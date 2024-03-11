Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) CEO Sells 8,306 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LIN opened at $462.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $324.11 and a 52-week high of $467.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $422.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.11. The company has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,270,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,182,215,000 after buying an additional 210,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

