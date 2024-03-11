Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $316,263.11 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
M/I Homes Price Performance
MHO stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Report on M/I Homes
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.