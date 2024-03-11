Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $316,263.11 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MHO stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

