Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $294,000.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $280.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.25.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.