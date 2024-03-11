Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells 1,607 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total value of C$174,857.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$108.31. 611,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$82.61 and a 52 week high of C$110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.57.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4218182 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

