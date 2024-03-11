Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells $63,714.60 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

