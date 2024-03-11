Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $606,205.82 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,387,856.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89.

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.

On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.