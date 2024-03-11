Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $606,205.82 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 20,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $606,205.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,387,856.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,589 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $317,775.89.
- On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94.
- On Friday, March 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $29.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.
Get Our Latest Report on Vertex
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Trading Halts Explained
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.