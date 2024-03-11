Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 524.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Installed Building Products worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 216.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,141 shares of company stock worth $1,493,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $237.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

